Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Cap Tops $11.05 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $365,771.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00139288 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

