Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

