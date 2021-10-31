TD Securities Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$247.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$236.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at C$246.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$162.91 and a 12-month high of C$254.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$235.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$218.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 77.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at C$45,717,992. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,624,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.