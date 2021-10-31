Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.40.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

