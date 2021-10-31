Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 1,348.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $357.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

