Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. Teekay shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 814,112 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Teekay alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.