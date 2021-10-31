TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,567,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $48,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 214.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 159,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 94.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

