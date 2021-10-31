Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $170.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.