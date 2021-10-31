Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $165.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

