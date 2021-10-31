Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIIAY stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

