Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.55.

TMSNY opened at $153.29 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

