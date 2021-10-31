Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPST. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

TPST opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

