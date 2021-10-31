Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Tenable worth $52,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

