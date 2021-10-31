Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

