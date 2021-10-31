Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

