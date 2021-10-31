Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Terex also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 1,412,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Terex has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

