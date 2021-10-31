TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TETRA Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 157.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

