Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

