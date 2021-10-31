Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

