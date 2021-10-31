Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $104.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. 2,514,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

