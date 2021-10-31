Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS.

NYSE TXT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 1,087,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

