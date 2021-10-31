The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

