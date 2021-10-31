The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

Shares of TBBK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

