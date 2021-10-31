The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BKGFY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.