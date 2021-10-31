The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of The Buckle worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.10. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,400 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

