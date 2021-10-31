The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $59.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 213.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

