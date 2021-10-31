The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

XONE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XONE opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

