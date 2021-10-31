The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GRX remained flat at $$13.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

