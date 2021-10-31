The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €82.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.17 and a 200-day moving average of €71.06.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

