The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

