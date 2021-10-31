The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.980-$7.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.98-$7.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

NYSE HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

