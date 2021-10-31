The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 756,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 56,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 248,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 186,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $371.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

