The Honest Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest’s (NASDAQ:HNST) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 1st. The Honest had issued 25,807,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $412,912,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

