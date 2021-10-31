The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $73,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

