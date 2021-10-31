The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $52,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,915,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

