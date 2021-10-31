The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,643 shares of company stock worth $2,111,861. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

