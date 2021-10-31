The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $54,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 334.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,981,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

