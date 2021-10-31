The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.39% of The RealReal worth $115,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

REAL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

