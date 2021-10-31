The Sandbox Price Tops $1.59 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 103.4% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $5.97 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00151828 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.55 or 0.00602745 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 364.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

