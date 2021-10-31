The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

NYSE:SHW opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.47. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

