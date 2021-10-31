The Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

