Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $301,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.