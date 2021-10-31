Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0136

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Thunder Token has a market cap of $111.25 million and $27.31 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00256150 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

