TitanSwap Price Reaches $4.67 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00007597 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $249.23 million and $5.78 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

