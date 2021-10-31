TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a strong-buy rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.1899996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.