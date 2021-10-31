Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Insider Crossover Managemen Technology Purchases 625,000 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $53.22 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

