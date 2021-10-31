TokenPay (TPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,322.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $151,322.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,803.39 or 0.99965369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00614158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.