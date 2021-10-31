Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

TPZEF stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

