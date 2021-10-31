TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $258.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TopBuild stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of TopBuild worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.