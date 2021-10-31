Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Update

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topdanmark A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.